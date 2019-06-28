Why Zendaya Finds It "a Little Scary" to Have Euphoria on HBO

It's safe to say viewers haven't seen Zendaya in anything like Euphoria before.

The HBO drama created and written by Sam Levinson features the multi-hyphenate star of Spider-Man: Far From Home as Rue Bennett, a teenaged drug addict fresh from rehab. She's struggling to get her life back in order now that she's home and everything changes when she meets Jules (Hunter Schafer), a transgender girl also looking for her own place in the world. The series has gotten plenty of buzz for its content matter—there's plenty of drugs, sex and penises—and hailed for its unflinching look at it.