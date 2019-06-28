Surprise! Shay Mitchell Reveals She's Pregnant

Shay Mitchell is pregnant with her rainbow baby.

The 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars and You star revealed the news on Friday via a topless Instagram photo showing her sporting a large baby bump.

"Does this mean I'm allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?" she wrote.

The news comes several months after actress revealed she had suffered a miscarriage last year.

Mitchell also announced her pregnancy via a YouTube video, which also shows her with her boyfriend, TV host Matte Babel, at her pregnancy shoot. The two have reportedly been dating since 2017.

The segment, titled "Guess Who's Preggers," teases Mitchell's new series, Almost Ready, which is "due 7/17/19."