Fans Accuse Britney Spears of Photoshopping After She Called Out Paparazzi for Doing the Same

Earlier this month, avid Instagrammer Britney Spears took to her account to call out paparazzi for allegedly altering photos of the bikini-clad star in Miami. "Yesterday I went swimming, I look like I'm 40 pounds bigger than I am today," Spears says in her Instagram Story at the time. "This is how I am right now, and I'm skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?"

However, now fans are pointing the finger at the pop star herself and a recently posted snap from the singer that appears warped. In the shot, the performer stands in front of a full-length mirror with her bathroom counter behind her.

"I went shade shopping today but found nothing !!!! Oh well," she wrote in the caption. "..... but I did find a nice bracelet !!!!!!"