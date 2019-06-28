Veronica Mars Returns: Get the Backstory Before the Snarky Sleuth's Hulu Comeback

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Throughout the three seasons, Veronica and Logan, LoVe to fans, had an epic romance. They were together, they were apart, they were together, they were apart…



"I thought our story was epic, you know, you and me," Logan told Veronica in season two.



"Epic how?" she responded.



"Spanning years and continents. Lives ruined, bloodshed. Epic," he said.

"Come on. Ruined lives? Bloodshed? You really think a relationship should be that hard?" she said.

"No one writes songs about the ones that come easy," Logan told her.



In the original series finale, Veronica was with Piz (Chris Lowell) and a sex tape of the two leaked. Logan confronted—and beat—Piz, and the whole ordeal, coupled with Keith tampering with evidence that showed Veronica breaking into Jake Kane's home, sent Veronica packing. She left Hearst College and Logan behind…until the events of the movie. Veronica was once again dating Piz, although not for the whole time between the series ending and the movie, but Veronica and Logan, they're epic…