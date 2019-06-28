Sophie Turner Goes Bridal for Pre-Wedding Celebration With Joe Jonas, Maisie Williams and More

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Pre-Wedding Party

Best Image / BACKGRID

It's almost time for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to say "I do."

The Jonas Brothers band member and the Sansa Stark star were spotted enjoying a pre-wedding celebration in the South of France on Friday.

The bride-to-be wore a white, fitted dress with a square neckline and gold heels. She also slicked her hair back into a bun and painted her nails a light lilac. As for her future groom, he looked sharp in a dark pinstriped suit and white collared shirt. He also sported a pair of bright white shoes and accessorized his look with a watch.

The two were surrounded by several of their family members, including Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas. They were also joined by a few of their friends—including Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who is reportedly in the wedding party

Watch

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Love Story Timeline

The DNCE singer and the actress have been celebrating their upcoming second trip down the aisle all week. For instance, the couple hung out by the pool with the groom's famous family members on Thursday and enjoyed river cruise in Paris with their nearest and dearest earlier in the week.

Maisie Williams, Pre-Wedding Party

Best Image / BACKGRID

To see more photos from their pre-wedding festivities, check out the gallery below.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Wedding Weekend

Best Image / BACKGRID

Poolside Perfection

Joe and Sophie are spotted spending time by the pool at the Château de Tourreau.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Wedding Weekend

Best Image / BACKGRID

Fan Girl

The actress can be seen attempting to cool down with a fan while walking alongside her singer beau.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Wedding Weekend, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Best Image / BACKGRID

Cheers!

Nick and Priyanka enjoy a drink by the pool.



Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Wedding Weekend, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas

Best Image / BACKGRID

Keeping Cool

Kevin and Danielle hold on to their drinks as they arrive at the pool.

Sophie Tuner, Joe Jonas

Neil Warner /KCS Presse / MEGA

A Literal Fashion Statement

Sophie wears a "We Should All Be Feminists" T-shirt while exiting her hotel in the South of France with her hubby-to-be.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Best Image / BACKGRID

Hanging With the Fam

The singer and the Sansa Stark star are joined by his fellow JoBro Nick Jonas and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra.



Sophie Turner

Best Image / BACKGRID

Gorgeous in Green

The actress dons a green dress with a pretty floral pattern on her way to dinner at her hotel's restaurant.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Parading Around Paris

The pair stuns in bold and vibrant ensembles during an afternoon stroll in Paris. Trés chic!

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Boat Bliss

The couple soaks up the sun and enjoys quality time with friends and family ahead of their second wedding.



Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Dancing Queen

The Isn't It Romantic actress shares a special moment with her husband and Jonas Brother member. The newlyweds celebrate Sophie and Nick on a yacht ahead of their second wedding.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Best Image / BACKGRID

Hand-in-Hand

The happy couple goes glam for their boat ride with the Game of Thrones actress and "Sucker" singer.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Prianka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Seas the Day

It's almost time for the Dark Phoenix actress and her beau to say "I do" once again, and what better way to celebrate than on a yacht?



Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Think Pink

Day date! The two stroll through the City of Light in ultra-fashionable ensembles. Chopra wears an eye-catching blush corset with Poppy lissiman sunglasses while her hubby opts for something more casual.

Joe Jonas

Instagram

Bath Time

There's nothing more relaxing than taking a bath and staring intensely into Joe Jonas' eyes.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

KCS Presse / MEGA

Business Casual

The Game of Thrones star proves that blazers are not just for the office, but the streets of Paris, too. 



Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Burnin' Up

Sophie's white dress from Choosy and knee-high black boot is a look for all blushing brides to aspire to. 

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Designer Goods Only

When it comes to fashion, these two love their designer apparel. Not only is Sophie sporting a Céline bag and the grenson hiking boot from House of Holland, but her beau wears a trendy button-up from Fendi's collection.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Neil Warner/MEGA

When in Paris...

It's safe to say that Joe is a definite contender for the Boyfriends of Instagram account. 



Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Walk in the Park

Life is better when you have your best friend holding one hand and a Céline purse in the other. Just ask Sophie.

Sophie Turner

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Say Cheese

From fur coats on Game of Thrones to red carpet glamour, Sophie shows that she can pull off any look, including this cute romper from Staud. 

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Paris, France, PDA, Instagram

Instagram / Sophie Turner

C'est L'amour

With the Eiffel Tower and a sunset in the background, this picture is worthy of the Louvre.



We can't wait until the big day!

