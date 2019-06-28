You Don't Have to Wait for Saturday Night Live to See Kate McKinnon's Marianne Williamson Impression

NBC
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 7:29 AM
"Gosh, I wish there was an SNL show this week," Kate McKinnon said on Late Night with Seth Meyers. From the looks of Twitter after the second night of Democratic debates, viewers agree with her.
"Kate McKinnon watching Marianne Williamson with a pen and a pad, I hope," The New York Times' Dave Itzkoff tweeted during the debate.
Ask and ye shall receive.
McKinnon, who has two Emmys for her work on Saturday Night Live, was on Late Night mere hours after the debates and not only did she bust out her Elizabeth Warren impression, but she tackled presidential candidate Marianne Williamson as well.
"Marianne was the one where you thought, ‘Oh, she might not make it to the fall,'" Seth Meyers said. "The window for Marianne Williamson impressions might be closing fast."
"She was a shining comet," McKinnon said. "I was practicing while we were watching."
And then she slipped into character and said, "I've heard a lot of plans here tonight, and if we think plans are going to beat Donald Trump, we've got another thing coming. My plan is together all the sage in America and burn it. My plan is to harness the energy of babies to finally put a man on the moon. And I said to the president of New Zealand, I said, ‘Girlfriend, you're so on.' And I would say to Donald Trump, ‘Boyfriend, you chill.' Thank you," McKinnon said in character.
On Saturday Night Live, McKinnon has played a wide range of political figures, including Warren, Hillary Clinton, Kellyanne Conway, Betsy DeVos, Jeff Sessions, Lindsay Graham, Angela Merkel and Teresa May.
Late Night With Seth Meyers airs weeknights, 12:35 a.m. on NBC.
