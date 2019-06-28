Why Luann Is Admitting She "Overreacted" on The Real Housewives of New York City Reunion

Nothing was off limits at The Real Housewives of New York City season 11 reunion. As viewers saw in the trailer, the ladies hold Luann de Lesseps accountable for her behavior this season. In the preview below, Andy Cohen asks a viewer question about Luann's behavior in the Berkshires. Did she use the trip as an opportunity to have Dorinda Medley make it up to her after their fallout in season 10?

"It totally looked that way," Luann says. "I can totally understand why somebody would think that, but it's not the first time we've done yoga."

Luann wanted spa treatments, yoga, and to never have to stay in Dorinda's fish-themed room again.