Demi Lovato's Tiny New Tattoo Sends a Big Message

Demi Lovato is giving herself a permanent reminder: Love yourself.

The singer took to Instagram last night to reveal her latest tattoo, the word "me" written in small letters on the inside of her left ring finger. The new ink—she has more than 20 tattoos—is simple yet makes a big statement.

"Me first," she captioned the black and white photo. "Thank you @winterstone for my new forever reminder." Later, posting to Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Can't love anyone unless you love yourself first."

Her message comes just days after the 26-year-old revealed she's back in the studio making new music. "You know what's great about making an album?" she teased on Instagram. "You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it."

Following her overdose in July 2018, Lovato—she was hospitalized for nearly three weeks before entering treatment—promised to one day share her story with fans. And perhaps that time is coming.