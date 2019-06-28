Demi Lovato's Tiny New Tattoo Sends a Big Message

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 6:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Demi Lovato, Good Morning America

ABC

Demi Lovato is giving herself a permanent reminder: Love yourself.

The singer took to Instagram last night to reveal her latest tattoo, the word "me" written in small letters on the inside of her left ring finger. The new ink—she has more than 20 tattoos—is simple yet makes a big statement.

"Me first," she captioned the black and white photo. "Thank you @winterstone for my new forever reminder." Later, posting to Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Can't love anyone unless you love yourself first."

Her message comes just days after the 26-year-old revealed she's back in the studio making new music. "You know what's great about making an album?" she teased on Instagram. "You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it."

Following her overdose in July 2018, Lovato—she was hospitalized for nearly three weeks before entering treatment—promised to one day share her story with fans. And perhaps that time is coming.

Watch

Demi Lovato's Sister Gives Update on Her Rehab Progress

"Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.." she previously tweeted. "But until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s--t that you know nothing about I still need space and time to heal."

 

 

Since her relapse, which she revealed in her 2018 hit "Sober," and following recovery, Lovato has been focused on finding her confidence.

In March, for example, she clapped back after a headline described has a having a "fuller figure."

"I AM MORE THAN MY WEIGHT," she responded. "Unlike the past, I'm not triggered, I'm not upset that someone wrote a headline about my 'fuller figure.' I'm angry that people think it's okay to write headlines about people's body shapes. Especially a woman who has been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder. I'm not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture."

Today, looking back on her journey, she is proud of the progress she's made and what's to come.

"So grateful for the lessons I've learned this year," she has said. "I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Tattoos , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.