Watch Nicki Minaj and Jimmy Fallon's Hilarious "Dinner Date" at Red Lobster

Before Nicki Minaj was a famous rapper, she worked at Red Lobster.

On Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, the "Anaconda" artist revisited the restaurant for a "dinner date" with Jimmy Fallon.

"I have a worked at a couple different Red Lobsters," Minaj explained on the way to one of the chain's New York locations, "and I've gotten fired from all three or four of them."

The visit marked a first for Fallon. So, the 10-time Grammy nominee showed him the ropes. From providing drink and food recommendations to teaching him how to crack open a lobster, the "Super Bass" star guided him through it all. She even helped him out when he started choking on a piece of fried shrimp.

"You saved my life," Fallon said.

In addition, Minaj opened up to the host about the real reason she got fired from the establishment. Minaj said it all started after a couple left the restaurant without tipping and stole her pen.

"I walked to the car; I banged on the car window and I said, 'Give me my pen!'" she recalled, adding that she also gave them the bird and was fired right on the spot.