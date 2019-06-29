Logie Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

by Winsome Walker | Sat., Jun. 29, 2019 10:18 PM
The envelope, please!
The 61st TV Week Logie Awards are finally here to celebrate the biggest and brightest names in Australian television.
Fighting it out for the coveted Gold Logie are Waleed Aly, Rodger Corser, Costa Georgiadis, Tom Gleeson, Amanda Keller, Eve Morey and Sam Mac. In 2018, Gleeson successfully campaigned for Family Feud host Grant Denyer to take home the gold statue, but will he score a win of his own this year?
Meanwhile, fan favourites Wentworth, Home and Away, Neighbours, Mystery Road and Secret City: Under The Eagle are all up for drama series awards.
Taking place at The Star Gold Coast on June 30, the red carpet will be hosted by Sylvia Jeffreys, Leila McKinnon and David Campbell from 7pm on Nine and 9Now, while the ceremony kicks off at 7.30pm.
See the full list of nominees below—and we'll keep you updated throughout the night on winners!
TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE – MOST POPULAR PERSONALITY ON AUSTRALIAN TV
Amanda Keller (The Living Room/Dancing With The Stars, 10)
Costa Georgiadis (Gardening Australia, ABC)
Eve Morey (Neighbours, 10)
Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor, Nine Network)
Sam Mac (Sunrise, Channel Seven)
Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz, ABC)
Waleed Aly (The Project, 10)
MOST POPULAR ACTOR
Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road, ABC)
Guy Pearce (Jack Irish, ABC)
Luke McGregor (Rosehaven, ABC)
Ray Meagher (Home And Away, Channel Seven)
Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor, Nine Network)
Ryan Moloney (Neighbours, 10)
MOST POPULAR ACTRESS
Asher Keddie (The Cry, ABC)
Celia Pacquola (Rosehaven, ABC)
Deborah Mailman (Bite Club/Mystery Road, Nine Network/ABC)
Eve Morey (Neighbours, 10)
Jenna Coleman (The Cry, ABC)
Marta Dusseldorp (A Place To Call Home/Jack Irish, Foxtel/ABC)
MOST POPULAR PRESENTER
Amanda Keller (The Living Room/Dancing With The Stars, 10)
Carrie Bickmore (The Project, 10)
Costa Georgiadis (Gardening Australia, ABC)
Julia Morris (Blind Date/I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here/Chris & Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway, 10)
Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz, ABC)
Waleed Aly (The Project, 10)
GRAHAM KENNEDY AWARD FOR MOST POPULAR NEW TALENT
Bonnie Anderson (Neighbours, 10)
Courtney Miller (Home And Away, Channel Seven)
Dylan Alcott (The Set, ABC)
Eddie Woo (Teenage Boss, ABC)
Joe Jonas (The Voice Australia, Nine Network)
Tasia Zalar (Mystery Road, ABC)
MOST POPULAR DRAMA PROGRAM
Doctor Doctor (Nine Network)
Home And Away (Channel Seven)
Mystery Road (ABC)
Neighbours (10) The Cry (ABC)
Wentworth (Foxtel)
MOST POPULAR ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
Anh's Brush With Fame (ABC)
Dancing With The Stars (10)
Gogglebox Australia (Foxtel/10)
Gruen (ABC)
Hard Quiz (ABC)
The Voice Australia (Nine Network)
MOST POPULAR COMEDY PROGRAM
Have You Been Paying Attention? (10)
Hughesy, We Have A Problem (10)
Rosehaven (ABC)
Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures (10)
Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell (ABC)
True Story With Hamish & Andy (Nine Network)
MOST POPULAR REALITY PROGRAM
Australian Survivor: Champions Vs Contenders (10)
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! (10)
Married At First Sight (Nine Network)
MasterChef Australia (10)
My Kitchen Rules (Channel Seven)
The Block (Nine Network)
MOST POPULAR LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Back In Time For Dinner (ABC)
Better Homes And Gardens (Channel Seven)
Gardening Australia (ABC)
Selling Houses Australia (Foxtel)
The Living Room (10)
Travel Guides (Nine Network)
MOST POPULAR PANEL OR CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM
7.30 (ABC)
60 Minutes (Nine Network)
A Current Affair (Nine Network)
Australian Story (ABC)
Four Corners (ABC)
The Project (10)
MOST POPULAR TELEVISION COMMERCIAL
Dundee: Australia's Tourism Ad In Disguise – Tourism Australia
Frank – Westpac
I Am The Captain Of My Own Soul – Invictus Games
Naked Wrestling – KFC
Santa Crashes Christmas – Aldi
Serena Project: I Touch Myself – Berlei
MOST OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Doctor Doctor (Nine Network)
Mystery Road (ABC)
Neighbours (10)
Secret City: Under The Eagle (Foxtel)
Wentworth (Foxtel)
MOST OUTSTANDING MINISERIES OR TELEMOVIE
Bloom (Stan)
Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted To You (Channel Seven)
On The Ropes (SBS)
Pine Gap (ABC)
The Cry (ABC)
MOST OUTSTANDING ACTOR
Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road, ABC)
Bryan Brown (Bloom, Stan)
Jay Ryan (Fighting Season, Foxtel)
Robbie Magasiva (Wentworth, Foxtel)
Scott Ryan (Mr Inbetween, Foxtel)
MOST OUTSTANDING ACTRESS
Danielle Cormack (Secret City: Under The Eagle, Foxtel)
Jenna Coleman (The Cry, ABC)
Judy Davis (Mystery Road, ABC)
Leah Purcell (Wentworth, Foxtel)
Nicole Chamoun (On The Ropes, SBS)
MOST OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR
Bernard Curry (Wentworth, Foxtel)
Ewen Leslie (Fighting Season, Foxtel)
Frankie J Holden (A Place To Call Home, Foxtel)
Ian Meadows (Dead Lucky, SBS)
Wayne Blair (Mystery Road, ABC)
MOST OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Asher Keddie (The Cry, ABC)
Celia Ireland (Wentworth, Foxtel)
Jacki Weaver (Bloom, Stan)
Keisha Castle-Hughes (On The Ropes, SBS)
Susie Porter (The Second, Stan)
MOST OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
Australian Ninja Warrior (Nine Network)
Eurovision – Australia Decides 2018 (SBS)
Gogglebox Australia (Foxtel/10)
Have You Been Paying Attention? (10)
True Story With Hamish & Andy (Nine Network)
MOST OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM
Bluey (ABC)
Grace Beside Me (SBS/NITV)
Mustangs FC (ABC)
Teenage Boss (ABC)
The Bureau Of Magical Things (10)
MOST OUTSTANDING SPORTS COVERAGE
Australia Vs India; Second Test In Perth (Foxtel)
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (Channel Seven)
Invictus Games Sydney 2018 (ABC)
Supercars Championship: Bathurst (10)
The 2018 FIFA World Cup (SBS)
MOST OUTSTANDING NEWS COVERAGE OR PUBLIC AFFAIRS REPORT
"James Comey Interview" (7.30, ABC)
"Leadership Spill" (Sky News, Foxtel)
"Out Of The Dark" (Four Corners, ABC)
"Townsville Flood Disaster" (7 News, Channel Seven)
"Who Cares?" (Four Corners, ABC)
MOST OUTSTANDING FACTUAL OR DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM
Employable Me (ABC)
Exposed: The Case Of Keli Lane (ABC)
Ron Iddles: The Good Cop (Foxtel)
Taboo (10)
The Pacific – In The Wake Of Captain Cook With Sam Neil (Foxtel)
MOST OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM
Australian Survivor: Champions Vs Contenders (10)
House Rules (Channel Seven)
Married At First Sight (Nine Network)
MasterChef Australia (10)
The Block (Nine Network)
