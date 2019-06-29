Logie Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

The envelope, please!

The 61st TV Week Logie Awards are finally here to celebrate the biggest and brightest names in Australian television.

Fighting it out for the coveted Gold Logie are Waleed Aly, Rodger Corser, Costa Georgiadis, Tom Gleeson, Amanda Keller, Eve Morey and Sam Mac. In 2018, Gleeson successfully campaigned for Family Feud host Grant Denyer to take home the gold statue, but will he score a win of his own this year?

Meanwhile, fan favourites Wentworth, Home and Away, Neighbours, Mystery Road and Secret City: Under The Eagle are all up for drama series awards.

Taking place at The Star Gold Coast on June 30, the red carpet will be hosted by Sylvia Jeffreys, Leila McKinnon and David Campbell from 7pm on Nine and 9Now, while the ceremony kicks off at 7.30pm.

See the full list of nominees below—and we'll keep you updated throughout the night on winners!