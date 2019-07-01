The Exceptionally Long Reach of Princess Diana's Short Life

Princess Diana would have turned 58 today.

Still only 58, a reminder of just how early her public life began and how devastatingly young she was when she died in 1997.

She would have been a grandmother of four already. Perhaps she would have remarried, to someone who made sense for her. It's hard to know when you're 19, poised to marry the future king of England and suddenly the world needs to know everything about you and reporters will go to extraordinary lengths—such as leasing the apartment across the street from yours or climbing through the classroom window where you're a kindergarten aide—to dig up dirt.

And everything qualified as dirt.

Diana never got a chance to sort out her personal life or reestablish her grip on a narrative that had spun wildly out of her control in the years before and after her split from Prince Charles, the Princess of Wales always a plaything for a public that simultaneously adored her and dissected her for parts.

And so she didn't live to see the men her sons Prince William and Prince Harry would become or the families they had. But, she remains ubiquitous in their lives and her influence on how the royal family pressed forward into the 21st century can still be felt in so many ways.