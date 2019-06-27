Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Throw a Pre-Wedding Pool Party in France

Best Image / BACKGRID
Feeling cool by the pool!
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding weekend has arrived, and they're spending time with their loved ones ahead of their special day. The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress, who first wed in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May, are set to tie the knot once again...this time in France! As the wedding date approaches, Sophie and Joe, who kicked off the celebrations earlier this week in Paris, have now arrived to the Château de Tourreau, their wedding venue located in Sarrians.
On Thursday, the couple was spotted spending time with the friends and family, including Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas.
Photos also show the wedding party spending time at the pool together, relaxing ahead of the ceremony this weekend. As Joe and Sophie get ready to say "I do" one more time, let's take a look at all of the photos from the couple's pre-wedding celebrations!
Poolside Perfection
Joe and Sophie are spotted spending time by the pool at the Château de Tourreau.
Fan Girl
The actress can be seen attempting to cool down with a fan while walking alongside her singer beau.
Cheers!
Nick and Priyanka enjoy a drink by the pool.
Keeping Cool
Kevin and Danielle hold on to their drinks as they arrive at the pool.
A Literal Fashion Statement
The bride wears a "We Should All Be Feminists" T-shirt while exiting her hotel in the South of France with her hubby-to-be.
Hanging With the Fam
The singer and the Sansa Stark star are joined by his fellow JoBro Nick Jonas and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra.
Gorgeous in Green
The actress dons a green dress with a pretty floral pattern on her way to dinner at her hotel's restaurant.
Parading Around Paris
The pair stuns in bold and vibrant ensembles during an afternoon stroll in Paris. Trés chic!
Boat Bliss
The couple soaks up the sun and enjoys quality time with friends and family ahead of their second wedding.
Dancing Queen
The Isn't It Romantic actress shares a special moment with her husband and Jonas Brother member. The newlyweds celebrate Sophie and Nick on a yacht ahead of their second wedding.
Hand-in-Hand
The happy couple goes glam for their boat ride with the Game of Thrones actress and "Sucker" singer.
Seas the Day
It's almost time for the Dark Phoenix actress and her beau to say "I do" once again, and what better way to celebrate than on a yacht?
Think Pink
Day date! The two stroll through the City of Light in ultra-fashionable ensembles. Chopra wears an eye-catching blush corset with Poppy lissiman sunglasses while her hubby opts for something more casual.
Bath Time
There's nothing more relaxing than taking a bath and staring intensely into Joe Jonas' eyes.
Business Casual
The Game of Thrones star proves that blazers are not just for the office, but the streets of Paris, too.
Burnin' Up
Sophie's white dress from Choosy and knee-high black boot is a look for all blushing brides to aspire to.
Designer Goods Only
When it comes to fashion, these two love their designer apparel. Not only is Sophie sporting a Céline bag and the grenson hiking boot from House of Holland, but her beau wears a trendy button-up from Fendi's collection.
When in Paris...
It's safe to say that Joe is a definite contender for the Boyfriends of Instagram account.
Walk in the Park
Life is better when you have your best friend holding one hand and a Céline purse in the other. Just ask Sophie.
Say Cheese
From fur coats on Game of Thrones to red carpet glamour, Sophie shows that she can pull off any look, including this cute romper from Staud.
Instagram / Sophie Turner
C'est L'amour
With the Eiffel Tower and a sunset in the background, this picture is worthy of the Louvre.
