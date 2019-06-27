John Stamos Has Ideas For Another Full House Spinoff

Fuller House may currently be heading into its fifth and final season, but John Stamos doesn't think this has to be the end of the story of this family.

"I don't think it's done either," he told E! News while promoting the annual 4th of July concert A Capitol Fourth, which he hosts. "I think there's a play that we go backward, like what happened before?"

"If you remember in the pilot of the show, my sister Pam dies, and that's why it's the three men raising the three girls, so I'd like to explore that—the brother/sister, maybe go back. We'll see," he continued.