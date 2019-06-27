Andy Cohen Reveals the Secret to Watch What Happens Live's 10-Year Success

by Chris Harnick & Taylor Bryant | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 7:30 PM
Somehow, someway, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is 10 years old. And E! News was there to celebrate with Andy Cohen.
"It feels great to be doing the show for 10 years. I'm stunned, it doesn't feel like 10 years…I can't believe I'm still here. I can't believe they still let us do this. We made so many memories in this clubhouse. It's to the point where it's surreal. It feels like a train that is just strongly moving and I'm on it, we're all on it, and it's a really fun party. We're all in the club car, having cocktails, having a blast," Andy told E! News.
On the Thursday, June 27 anniversary celebration, Andy was joined by Bravo super-fan Chrissy Teigen—and daughter Luna, who watched from the audience the whole time—for various games, including one about the shadiest guests over the last 10 years.
In addition to a performance by The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps (she sang her new single "Feelin' Jovani"), Andy's BFF John Mayer came out and played "Now & Then" with Chrissy and the host.
"I think the most rewarding part about doing the show is not only am I legitimately having fun every night, it's just the audience response to it. And them feeling a part of it, and them feeling they're just involved. I mean, I'm having a party and I'm inviting everyone to it," Andy said.
So, what's made the show such a success?
"I think the secret to the success of the show is the authenticity," Andy said. "It's the only live show in late night. We make mistakes, I make mistakes…It's always an authentic experience."
Click play on the video up top for more.
Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
