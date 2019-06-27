A Bowling Alley!? Inside Maria Sharapova's Beachside Minimalist Mansion

The walls may be concrete, but there's nothing cold about Maria Sharapova's modern home.

The famed 32-year-old tennis player took Architectural Digest on a tour of her Los Angeles abode—and let's just say we're totally impressed. The athlete's house is a serene mix of minimalism and modernity with Japanese inspirations and no shortage of artwork.

The beach-adjacent property boasts lofty ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows to match with concrete walls and wood siding.

But, no matter the concrete, the rooms also feel cozy with seating in serene colors and textures. And, if there's cause for celebration—or just a craving for rosé and sunshine —Sharapova's living room leads to a picturesque backyard featuring a deck with a long table, grill and closable patio roof.