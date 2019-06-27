A Look Back at the 2009 Logies 10 Years Later

The year was 2009. The Black Eyed Peas were dominating the Australian charts, Ready Steady Cook was entertaining children off sick from school and Kevin Rudd was still the Prime Minister.

And while a lot has changed in 10 years, the 2009 Logie Awards featured many famous faces who are still red carpet staples today, from Kate Ritchie to Jessica Mauboy and Jennifer Hawkins.

At the ceremony, Rebecca Gibney took home Gold for her role in Packed to the Rafters, while Gyton Grantley and Kat Stewart received Most Outstanding Logies for playing Carl and Roberta Williams in Underbelly.