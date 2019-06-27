A Look Back at the 2009 Logies 10 Years Later

by Winsome Walker | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 12:54 AM
The year was 2009. The Black Eyed Peas were dominating the Australian charts, Ready Steady Cook was entertaining children off sick from school and Kevin Rudd was still the Prime Minister.
And while a lot has changed in 10 years, the 2009 Logie Awards featured many famous faces who are still red carpet staples today, from Kate Ritchie to Jessica Mauboy and Jennifer Hawkins.
At the ceremony, Rebecca Gibney took home Gold for her role in Packed to the Rafters, while Gyton Grantley and Kat Stewart received Most Outstanding Logies for playing Carl and Roberta Williams in Underbelly.
Before she was an Oscar contender, Margot Robbie hit the Crown Melbourne as a Most Popular New Female Talent nominee for her role as Donna Freedman in Neighbours (but was beaten out by Jessica Marais).
The red carpet fashion was just as iconic as the guest list and featured the hottest fashion trends of the time: asymmetrical hemlines, one-shoulder gowns and peep toe heels.
Ahead of this year's Logie Awards on June 30, we've revisited the most memorable looks from a decade ago.
Lucas Dawson/Getty Images
The Neighbours star made a bold statement in a strapless black and orange dress with an asymmetrical hemline.
Lucas Dawson/Getty Images
The MTV Australia VJ stayed true to her edgy aesthetic in a black textured dress.
Lucas Dawson/Getty Images
The Packed to the Rafters actress, who took home Most Popular New Female Talent and Most Outstanding New Talent, looked chic in a champagne silk gown.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
The Australian Idol hosts (yes, Ricki-Lee hosted season 7) hit the red carpet side-by-side.
Lucas Dawson/Getty Images
The O.G. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy presenter blessed us with his fashion expertise as a red carpet host, along with Jules Lund, Shelley Craft and Lyndsey Rodrigues.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
The Underbelly co-stars both took home outstanding Logie awards for their work in the gritty crime series.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
The model shone in a peach column dress and collar necklace.
Lucas Dawson/Getty Images
The "Burn" singer got the strapless memo and opted for a ruffled black gown paired with an emerald clutch.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
The Packed to the Rafters star matched the carpet in a striking, red cinched dress before winning the coveted Gold Logie.
Lucas Dawson/Getty Images
The radio funnymen scrubbed up nicely in suits for the night.
Lucas Dawson/Getty Images
The Eurythmics singer chose a sleek silhouette and feathers for her red carpet look before taking to the stage to perform "There Must Be An Angel".
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
The Home and Away actress celebrated her Gold Logie nomination in a one-shouldered, one-sleeved dress with sheer panels.
Lucas Dawson/Getty Images
Minogue gave us Phryne Fisher vibes with her dark bob and bangs.
Lucas Dawson/Getty Images
The actress and singer walked the Logies carpet before performing "1000 Stars".
