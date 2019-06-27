A Look Back at the 2009 Logies 10 Years Later

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 12:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The year was 2009. The Black Eyed Peas were dominating the Australian charts, Ready Steady Cook was entertaining children off sick from school and Kevin Rudd was still the Prime Minister.

And while a lot has changed in 10 years, the 2009 Logie Awards featured many famous faces who are still red carpet staples today, from Kate Ritchie to Jessica Mauboy and Jennifer Hawkins.

At the ceremony, Rebecca Gibney took home Gold for her role in Packed to the Rafters, while Gyton Grantley and Kat Stewart received Most Outstanding Logies for playing Carl and Roberta Williams in Underbelly.

Read

Logie Awards 2019: Complete List of Nominees

Before she was an Oscar contender, Margot Robbie hit the Crown Melbourne as a Most Popular New Female Talent nominee for her role as Donna Freedman in Neighbours (but was beaten out by Jessica Marais).

The red carpet fashion was just as iconic as the guest list and featured the hottest fashion trends of the time: asymmetrical hemlines, one-shoulder gowns and peep toe heels. 

Ahead of this year's Logie Awards on June 30, we've revisited the most memorable looks from a decade ago.

Margot Robbie, Logies 2009

Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

The Neighbours star made a bold statement in a strapless black and orange dress with an asymmetrical hemline.

Ruby Rose, Logies 2009

Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

Ruby Rose

The MTV Australia VJ stayed true to her edgy aesthetic in a black textured dress. 

Logies 2009

Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

Jessica Marais

The Packed to the Rafters actress, who took home Most Popular New Female Talent and Most Outstanding New Talent, looked chic in a champagne silk gown.

Article continues below

Logies

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Osher Günsberg & Ricki-Lee Coulter

The Australian Idol hosts (yes, Ricki-Lee hosted season 7) hit the red carpet side-by-side.

Carson Kressley, Logies 2009

Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

Carson Kressley

The O.G. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy presenter blessed us with his fashion expertise as a red carpet host, along with Jules Lund, Shelley Craft and Lyndsey Rodrigues.

Logies

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Gyton Grantley & Kat Stewart

The Underbelly co-stars both took home outstanding Logie awards for their work in the gritty crime series.

Article continues below

Jennifer Hawkins, Logies 2009

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Jennifer Hawkins

The model shone in a peach column dress and collar necklace. 

Jessica Mauboy, Logies 2009

Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

Jessica Mauboy

The "Burn" singer got the strapless memo and opted for a ruffled black gown paired with an emerald clutch.

Rebecca Gibney, Logies 2009

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Rebecca Gibney

The Packed to the Rafters star matched the carpet in a striking, red cinched dress before winning the coveted Gold Logie. 

Article continues below

Hamish Blake, Andy Lee, Logies 2009

Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

Hamish Blake & Andy Lee

The radio funnymen scrubbed up nicely in suits for the night. 

Logies 2009

Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

Annie Lennox

The Eurythmics singer chose a sleek silhouette and feathers for her red carpet look before taking to the stage to perform "There Must Be An Angel".

Kate Ritchie, Logies 2009

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Kate Ritchie

The Home and Away actress celebrated her Gold Logie nomination in a one-shouldered, one-sleeved dress with sheer panels.

Article continues below

Logies 2009

Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

Dannii Minogue

Minogue gave us Phryne Fisher vibes with her dark bob and bangs.

Natalie Bassingthwaite, Logies 2009

Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

Nat Bassingthwaighte

The actress and singer walked the Logies carpet before performing "1000 Stars".

Read

Logies 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia , Logie Awards , TV , Margot Robbie , Ruby Rose

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.