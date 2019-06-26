See Every Glamorous Photo From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Wedding Week in Paris

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are putting their love on display ahead of their second wedding in Paris. From sashaying through the City of Light in fashion-forward outfits to enjoying a glamorous boat ride with friends and family, including Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, the famous pair is ready to walk down the aisle once again.

It's rumored the two will tie the knot at the end of this month, and fans can expect this power couple to throw a grand, more extravagant ceremony than their first—which was a spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The two said "I do" in May in front of close (famous) friends and family members, but their upcoming nuptials will have even more familiar faces.

Dr. Phil, Maisie Williams, who is Turner's Maid of Honor, and more celebs are set to attend the pair's big day!