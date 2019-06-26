Andy Cohen's Dream Real Housewives All Star Cast Might Surprise You

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Jun. 26, 2019 3:01 PM
If you could put together an all star cast of Real Housewives from any city in the franchise, who would you choose?
We put that question to Andy Cohen during a little rapid-fire question game in celebration of 10 years of Watch What Happens Live, and while there were some fully expected names on that list, there were also a couple of ladies that you might not have thought of.
Atlanta's NeNe Leakes and New York's Bethenny Frankel were givens, but Andy also included Orange County's Shannon Beador, Dallas' Leanne Locken, New Jersey's Margaret Josephs, and newcomer to the world of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards.
Just imagine all six of those women in a room together! On a trip together! At a party!
Charles Sykes/Bravo; Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment
In the video above, Andy also offered his thoughts on the craziest thing ever revealed on WWHL (it involves Susan Sarandon), the housewife he hopes never leaves the franchise, his favorite non-Bravo reality show, and more.
Cohen has been spilling a whole lot of tea in honor of 10 years of WWHL, including why Housewives get fired, whether he thinks Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards will ever become friends again, and why NeNe Leakes is one of the best guests on WWHL.
Watch What Happens Live airs weeknights on Bravo.
E! and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family.
