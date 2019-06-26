The Most Savage Kardashian-Jenner Clapbacks of All Time

The Kardashian-Jenners are not afraid to fire back at false accusations.

This week, Kylie Jenner set the record straight after Alex Rodriguez made a claim about their 2019 Met Gala conversation. In his cover story for Sports Illustrated's latest "Where Are They Now?" issue, the former New York Yankees baseball player dished about sitting at the same table as the E! star at the fashion event in May.

"Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is," Rodriguez told the outlet.

After learning of his claim, Kylie clapped back on Twitter, writing, "Umm no i didn't. We only spoke about Game of Thrones."

"OMG that's right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you," Rodriguez replied, adding the hashtags #GOT #respect #alllove.