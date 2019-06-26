Flip or Flop Is Returning to HGTV, But What About the Tension Between Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa?

They're back! Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa are back for a new 18-episode season of Flip or Flop on HGTV.

Premiering Thursday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. on HGTV, the new season follows the famous exes as they buy and renovate Southern Californian properties for profit. This season, viewers will get a glimpse into Christina and Tarek's new family dynamic—Christina is now remarried with a baby on the way.

"Christina and I are in a really good place right now," Tarek said in a statement. "We've worked hard to keep our business strong, but our kids will always be our No. 1 priority. It's important they know we respect each other and that we only want the best for them."