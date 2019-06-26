Ariana Grande Celebrates Golden 26th Birthday With Epic "7 Rings" Cake

Breakfast at Tiffany's and bottles of bubbles. With this epic cake, Ariana Grande has no troubles.

After all, it's the Grammy-winning songstress' golden birthday—and she celebrated it in sweet style. In honor of her 26th birthday on Wednesday, the star got to blow out the candles on a golden two-tiered birthday cake topped with—you guessed it!—seven engagement rings, an obvious reference to her 2019 hit track.

The famed performer, who has amassed massive success in recent months with the release of her fifth studio album, thank u, next, had plenty to be happy about on her special day.

"Another year around the sun n she still wearing these f--kin ears," she wrote on Instagram, poking fun at her signature accessory. "Grateful for the love and for the people i get to share this life with. and thank u for the birthday wishes."