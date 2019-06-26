This Game of Thrones Reunion Special Sneak Peek Is Just the Cutest Thing

Just when you thought you were out of Westeros, they pull you back in with a boxed set. HBO announced Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection, a limited-edition Blu-ray set will hit shelves on December 3, 2019 and it comes complete with the much hyped Game of Thrones: Reunion Special. The two-part show, hosted by Conan O'Brien, features cast members from the final season reuniting with fan-favorites like Sean Bean, Jason Momoa and more.

In addition to the reunion—get a sneak peek at that below—other bonus content includes deleted and extended scenes, animated histories and lore segments, behind-the-scenes featurettes, audio commentary and the final season documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.