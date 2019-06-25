Married at First Sight’s Martha and Michael Address Split Rumours in Video

Married at First Sight Australia's Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are still together—and have made a tongue-in-cheek video to prove it.

In a Jun. 26 YouTube clip titled "The Truth About Our Breakup", the reality TV couple slammed speculation they have only stayed together for publicity.

"This is a video basically really just [addressing] the rumours that are out there that we're not together, and that I'm only with Michael because I wanted an invite to the Logies—which was my 'dream'—which I couldn't care less about," 31-year-old Kalifatidis said in the video. "But we're still together."

Kalifatidis also took the opportunity to look through Brunelli's Instagram messages to see if female fans had sent him flirty messages.