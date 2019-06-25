Remembering the Special Day Cardi B Confirmed Her Marriage to Offset

Cardi B and Offset

Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET

Today marks a special one, y'all.

On this very day last year (June 25, 2018), Cardi B confirmed she was officially off-the-market. That's right, Belcalis Almanzar revealed that she and her beau, Offset, tied the knot. Fans might recall the couple exchanging their vows in September 2017, however, the Bronx native never affirmed the details...until last summer.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself," the 26-year-old "Press" rapper shared on Twitter. "Getting married was one of those moments!"

She continued to spill the tea, saying, "Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other."

On Sept. 20, 2017, the pair secretly said "I do" in a very small and intimate ceremony at their house.

Watch

Cardi B Is Ready to Drop $400K on Culture's 1st B-Day Party

"We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin," the brunette beauty shared on Instagram, along with a behind-the-scenes photo of their special moment. "I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!"

After getting married, the couple has experienced many ups and downs. In December 2018, their relationship came to a halt after the "I Like It" singer announced the news on social media. However, the Migos rapper pleaded for Cardi to come back, and a month later the two were "working things out."

Now it seems the two are stronger and better than ever before. To see their whirlwind romance over the years, scroll through our gallery below!

Cardi B and Offset

Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET

Serving Face

The fashion-forward couple strikes a sultry pose at the 2019 BET Awards. What's more? The two profess their love for each other on Instagram with the "Press" singer writing, "I love you" and Offset sharing, "I love you more."

Cardi B, Offset, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Grand Entrance

The two lovebirds show off major PDA at the 2019 Grammys, proving their relationship is stronger and better than ever before.

Cardi B and Offset

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Vogue

Date night! The pair turns heads on the red carpet, especially the 26-year-old rapper, who brings the glitz and the glam to the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

Cardi B, Offset, Coachella 2019

BFA

Coachella Cuties

The Bronx native surprises fans at the Revolve Festival during the 2019 Coachella weekend with her boo. The power couple takes the stage and performs "Clout" together.

Cardi B, Offset

Maciel-Twist / BACKGRID

All Smiles

Hand-in-hand! They leave a fun-filled birthday celebration in Los Angeles in neon ensembles.

Cardi B, Offset, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Power Couple

The two lovebirds heat up the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. From licking each other to Offset lifting his lady, they pack on the PDA.

Cardi B, Offset

Instagram

Secret I Dos

On Sept. 20, 2017, the couple secretly tied the knot at home, just months after they started dating earlier in the year. "We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!" the rapper revealed to fans months later. 

Cardi B, Offset, Engagement Ring

Instagram

A Big Question

A month after their secret wedding ceremony, Offset got down on one knee at a sold-out show and popped the question with a major 8-carat sparkler

Cardi B, Offset

John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Baby on Board

By April, the hit rapper revealed to fans—on the SNL stage—that she was expecting her first child with her famous husband. 

Cardi B, Offset

@IamCardiB/Facebook

See You Soon

In June, the expectant couple celebrated their little one on the way with a fairytale baby shower. "It was a special moment for Offset and Cardi and you could tell there was a lot of love between them and in the room," a source told E! News at the time. "They are both very excited about the baby coming and are counting down the days." 

Cardi B, Offset

Instagram

Mom & Dad

The couple's daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, arrived on July 10. The name was inspired by the baby's musical father. 

Offset, Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Look of Love

The pair had love written all over them at the 2018 American Music Awards in October. 

Offset, Cardi B, Jingle Ball 2018

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Heating Up the Stage

The couple heated up the Jingle Ball stage in early December with a big smooch.  "Thank you husband. He's so fine," she told the crowd. "That's my baby daddy yo." However, just days later, Cardi announced they were no longer together. 

Cardi B, Offset

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Saying Sorry

Shortly after Cardi revealed they had called it quits, Offset took to Instagram with an emotional plea he later featured on his Father of 4 debut studio album. "We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy," he said in the video. "I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband."

A day later, he crashed her headlining performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, complete with a cake and 2,000 white and red roses from Venus ET Fleur, worth $15,000, displaying the plea "Take Me Back Cardi." 

Cardi B, Offset, Coachella 2019

Getty

Putting in the Work

While Cardi seemed less than pleased with the grand gesture on stage, she told the press they were "working things out" a month later. On the 2019 Grammys red carpet, they not-so-subtly confirmed they were back on with some serious PDA. Offset later reiterated their progress in an interview on The Breakfast Club, telling the radio hosts they were working behind the scenes to get to know and appreciate each other. 

Cardi B, Offset, Clout, Music Video

YouTube

Finding Their Harmony

By the spring, the pair was back to putting their romance on display with a steamy joint music video for "Clout" and a surprise performance together at Revolve Festival. 

It's safe to say Cardi and Offset are one power couple!

