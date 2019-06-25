Stormi Webster and True Thompson Are the Cutest BFFs in These Adorable Pics

Cuteness overload! Stormi Webster and True Thompson enjoyed some BFF time on Tuesday.

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian took to their Instagram Stories to share sweet photos and videos of their daughters spending time together on what appeared to be a farm. In the social media posts, Stormi, 16 months, and True, 14 months, could be seen standing alongside of each other as they looked at the animals.

"my heart," Kylie captioned a video of her daughter sharing a hug with her cousin.

For Tuesday's adventure, True wore a dress and cardigan, while Stormi donned a T-shirt from dad Travis Scott's Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour.