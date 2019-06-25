Andy Cohen Wishes Lisa Vanderpump's Voice Could Have Been Heard At the RHOBH Reunion

There was a major no-show at this year's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, but Andy Cohen wishes it wasn't so.

After a tumultuous season that has pitted almost all of the other housewives against Lisa Vanderpump, she decided not to show up to a reunion that was surely going to be largely about her. Cohen had revealed that news himself on Instagram Live, telling BFF Anderson Cooper that, "The reunion is going great. It's major. Lisa Vanderpump's not here."

When E! News spoke to the EP and host at the Watch What Happens Live 10th anniversary celebration, he expressed disappointment that LVP didn't show.

"I wish she had come. It's hard because her voice isn't being heard, and so I think it was important to hear from her," he said.