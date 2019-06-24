The Hills: New Beginnings Is Here, Complete With Lots of Staring

This is crazy how all this is happening while Lauren's gone.

The Hills is back, in a way, though we're still unsure why exactly. It's not that we're not endlessly fascinated by the existence of Spencer and Heidi Pratt, or by Stephanie Pratt's fame in the UK, or by how Mischa Barton came to be involved in this thing, or by multiple conversations about men coming home to their wives too late at night, or by the fact that 1 1/2 year old Gunnar Pratt has an "assistant," but we just aren't sure what exactly was the reason for bringing this show back now.

The Hills: New Beginnings wasn't really able to explain why it exists, but it's here, and we just watched "old friends" Stephanie Pratt and Mischa Barton eat fruit on a beach while reminiscing over all the terrible things that had happen to them or that they had done over the years, but only after we saw Pamela Anderson run around her son's house with a bunch of sage.