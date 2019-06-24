Anatomy of a Questionable YouTube Engagement: The Tangled Romantic Worlds of Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau

In November, in an episode of Jake Paul Uncut, Paul said that his and Costell's relationship had become "toxic" and "it's so sad that it got to that point, but it did."

In a Q&A just posted five days ago, Costell, asked if she was in a relationship or "talking to" anyone, she exclaimed, "You guys are literally detectives in my love life!" She took a breath, then explained, "Since my last relationship, I have wanted to keep my relationships and my love life private, at least in the beginning stages, but I've met some really cool people.

"Here's the thing," the "Thots Not Feelings" singer said. "Dating in L.A. is hard, and dating with the way I live my life is even harder. I really, really, really am selfish with my time. This is the only time in my life when I'm going to get to live for me and only me, and I don't feel bad about that." It was going to take a special person to take her away from that, she added, so, "I'm not going to say too much. I'm not like, 'official,' in anything, but...I definitely have my eyes on somebody. I hate putting labels on stuff right away. Every time I've 'fallen in love,' or gotten into a relationship, which I love, it's always just happened. And I don't care about labels at all, so...that's the first time I've talked about any boy tea. If something changes and I need to update you, I will."

So... she is talking to someone!