90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Introduces Jihoon and Deavan, the Couple Who Got Pregnant After First Meeting

Well, well, well, look who it is. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way finally introduced viewers to Jihoon and Deavan.

The story of 22-year-old Salt Lake City resident Deavan and 29-year-old South Korea resident Jihoon is unlike any other on The Other Way. The two met on a dating app—Deavan was over American boys, Jihoon saw it in a movie and wanted to try it out—and talked every day for three months. Then, with love blossoming, Jihoon came to America and spent three weeks with Deavan. On their first night together, Deavan, who lives at home with her family and has a 3-year-old daughter, said they had some wine and some fun…and she discovered she was pregnant the day Jihoon was set to return to Korea.

"My parents think I'm crazy," Deavan said.