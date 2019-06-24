American Horror Story: 1984 Premiere Date Revealed (But the Plot's Still Shrouded in Mystery)

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 24, 2019 10:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
American Horror Story, season 9

mrrpmurphy via Instagram

Ready to travel back in time for what's sure to be a hair-raising American Horror Story season of chills and thrills?

American Horror Story: 1984, which is AHS season 9, premieres Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. on FX. The new season was teased with a young woman being chased through the woods by an unknown assailant. She ends up in a cabin.

Details about the new season are being kept under wraps. We do know Emma Roberts and Olympian Gus Kenworthy will play boyfriend and girlfriend in the new season. Evan Peters is not likely to appear, having previously said he was taking a break from the series which he's appeared in every season of so far. Sarah Paulson is expected to return.

Watch

American Horror Story Stars Talk Top Secret New Season

AHS executive producer Tim Minear previously teased the new season as "awesome."

"I think it's gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for '80s horror, you're in for a treat," Minear told The Wrap in May 2019.

FX also announced the return dates for Mayans M.C., Mr. Inbetween and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Mayans season two premieres Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m., Mr. Inbetween season 2 hits on Thursdays, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m., and It's Always Sunny returns on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. on FXX.

The cast of AHS season eight included Peters, Roberts, Paulson, Cody Fern, Jessica Lange, Connie Britton, Kathy Bates, Taissa Farmiga, Dylan McDermott, Angela Bassett, Frances Conroy, Billy Porter, B.D. Wong, Cheyenne Jackson and Billie Lourd. Expect more American Horror Story news as production gears up and the premiere date gets closer.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ American Horror Story , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.