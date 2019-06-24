The Family Chantel Drama Continues in Intense New 90 Day Fiancé Spinoff Sneak Peek

The drama between Chantel, Pedro and their families is just getting started—and is too big to contain on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season four. Now, Chantel, Pedro and their families are getting their own spinoff, The Family Chantel, beginning Monday, July 22.
This is the first 90 Day spinoff centered on an individual couple.
In The Family Chantel, the drama picks up right where it left off on Happily Ever After? season four. Chantel and Pedro are still trying to work through their issues and create a life together in Atlanta. This season of Happily Ever After? featured Chantel in the Dominican Republic, having multiple confrontations with Pedro's family and learning some information about Pedro's family's alleged plans to snare an American girl in a marriage trap. In the spinoff, Chantel tells her family all about what she's learned, which doesn't sit well with her family.
Meanwhile, Chantel's brother, River, and Pedro come face-to-face for the first time since the explosive family brawl. Can they move past and mend the wounds? And then there's Chantel's sister, Winter, and her own mysterious relationship with Jah. They've been together for five years, yet he still remains a mystery to the family.
TLC
After Pedro's grandmother falls ill, he returns to the Dominican Republic—with Chantel and her family in tow. Can the fractured family of in-laws survive confrontation after confrontation?
In the sneak peek above, get a taste of the intense situations to come as the families deal with the tangled web of lies and drama.
"This is an awesome moment for TLC, as we create a family show based on one of our most popular 90 Day couples, and on a whole new night," Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement when the show was announced. "Our fans can't get enough of Pedro, Chantel and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as THE destination for love, relationships and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bullseye."
The Family Chantel premieres Monday, July 22 at 10 p.m. on TLC.