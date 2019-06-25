Morgan Evans Reveals the Best Advice Keith Urban Gave Him and Who He’d Love to Collaborate With

From Newcastle to Nashville!

Australian country musician Morgan Evans traded his hometown's beaches (and "good coffee") for Nashville, where he now lives with his wife, Grammy-nominated American singer Kelsea Ballerini.

"I wouldn't say I'm there very often, but that's where my stuff is," Evans told E! News ahead of his 2019 world tour, which includes seven shows in Australia. "I've travelled and made music in LA, New York and London, but the concentration and the community feel of the music industry in Nashville is just incredible. I would walk to my producer's house and we made the record [Things That We Drink To] there together.

"Not many things could get me to move from Newcastle, but Nashville did."

The move paid off. In October, the 34-year-old's record debuted at No. 5 on the ARIA Albums chart, and includes the swoon-worthy hit "Kiss Somebody" (which peaked at No. 1 on the US Country Radio chart), cruisy anthem "Day Drunk", and his latest feel-good single "Young Again".

Ahead of his Australian shows, Evans caught up with E! News to talk career highlights, collaborations and "Old Town Road".