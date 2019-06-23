BET Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 23, 2019 3:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Stars such as Eva Marcille, Meagan Good and Angela Simmons hit the red, well, technically blue carpet on Saturday for the 2019 BET Awards.

The annual ceremony, celebrating celebrates black entertainers in music, television, movies, and sports, takes place in Santa Monica, California will air on Sunday evening.

The show will feature performances from stars such as Cardi BMigosLizzo,DJ KhaledBilly Ray Cyrus, and Lil Nas X.

Cardi B, Migos, and Lizzo, are also among the BET Award nominees. Others include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Solange, Drake, Meek Milll, SZA, Teyana Taylor, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Childish Gambino, and Chloe X Halle.

Mary J. Blige will also receive the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, the late Nipsey Hussle will also be honored posthumously with the Humanitarian Award for the work he did for his community over the years.

Regina Hall is hosting the show. Presenters included Lena Waithe, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, Morris Chestnut and Marsai Martin.

Watch

Cardi B Cancels Concerts Over Plastic Surgery Complications

See photos of stars on the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards:

Meagan Good, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meagan Good

The actress is red hot!

Eva Marcille, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Eva Marcille

The actress and model, who is pregnant with her third child, showcases her baby bump in a lilac gown.

Rico Nasty, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Rico Nasty

The rapper strikes a pose.

Article continues below

Tanika Ray, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tanika Ray

The TV personality is all smiles.

Parker McKenna Posey, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Parker McKenna Posey

The actress is seeing red.

Tetona Jackson, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Tetona Jackson

The actress pairs a yellow blazer with a mesh skirt and pink and black polka-dotted pumps.

Article continues below

DDG, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

DDG

The rapper sports a colorful style.

Karen Obilom, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Karen Obilom

The actress sports a daring look.

Jidenna, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Jidenna

The rapper showcases a bright style.

Article continues below

Rick Ross, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Rick Ross

The rapper and record executive showcases an eclectic look.

Angela Simmons, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Angela Simmons

Rev. Run's daughter showcases a colorful look.

RJ Walker, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

RJ Walker

The Atlanta actor strikes a pose.

Article continues below

Karen Civil, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Karen Civil

The social media marketing strategist and friend and business partner of late rapper Nipsey Hussle strikes a pose.

Tequan Richmond, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Tequan Richmond

The actor and rapper is all smiles.

Doja Cat, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Doja Cat

Meow!

Article continues below

The 2019 BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 BET Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.