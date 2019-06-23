Inside Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's '70s-Themed Night Out With Sofia Richie

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Girls' groovy night out! Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner got glammed up and partied together at a pair of mutual pals' '70s disco-themed birthday bash.
The friends in question: The Jenner sisters' former private tutor-turned-friend, Tiffany Sorya, who turned 33 on Sunday, and Carter Gregory, who turned 26 and works for Capitol Records.
Sofia, Kylie and Kendall posted selfie videos of themselves getting ready together for the party, which was held at a nightclub.
"Wow, wow, wow!" Kylie, 21, shouted as she filmed Sofia, 20, showcasing a '60s style blonde hairstyle and a sparkling bra.
Kylie then shared a selfie video of her showing her wearing a blonde wig, a sparkling baby pink mini dress and sparkling rainbow platform wedges, standing with Kendall, 23, who sported a shimmering leopard-print dress and black sandals.
The group and other friends enjoyed some karaoke, with Kendall and Tiffany taking the stage for David Bowie's "Let's Dance."
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner
On June 22, 2019, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie and their friends celebrated at a joint '70s-themed birthday party for the sisters' former tutor Tiffany Sorya and fellow pal Carter Gregory. Here, the sisters pose in their '70s disco-style outfits.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Sofia Richie
Kylie Jenner captured this video of her friend and Scott Disick's girlfriend. Groovy, baby!
Instagram / Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner
The sisters pose in the photo booth.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Tiffany Sorya
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares a selfie video from the party.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie
The model showcases a '70s hairstyle.
Instagram / Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
The reality star takes a selfie.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Oh My God, Shoes
Kylie Jenner shows off her shimmering rainbow platform wedges.
Instagram / Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
The reality star is all smiles.
Other guests included Kylie's good friends Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer.
The birthday girl and boy received a silver disco ball-shaped birthday cake.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!