Inside Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's '70s-Themed Night Out With Sofia Richie

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 23, 2019 2:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner, Tiffany Sorya, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Girls' groovy night out! Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner got glammed up and partied together at a pair of mutual pals' '70s disco-themed birthday bash.

The friends in question: The Jenner sisters' former private tutor-turned-friend, Tiffany Sorya, who turned 33 on Sunday, and Carter Gregory, who turned 26 and works for Capitol Records.

Sofia, Kylie and Kendall posted selfie videos of themselves getting ready together for the party, which was held at a nightclub.

"Wow, wow, wow!" Kylie, 21, shouted as she filmed Sofia, 20, showcasing a '60s style blonde hairstyle and a sparkling bra.

Kylie then shared a selfie video of her showing her wearing a blonde wig, a sparkling baby pink mini dress and sparkling rainbow platform wedges, standing with Kendall, 23, who sported a shimmering leopard-print dress and black sandals.

 

Watch

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Tattoos at His B-Day Bash

The group and other friends enjoyed some karaoke, with Kendall and Tiffany taking the stage for David Bowie's "Let's Dance."

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Tiffany Sorya, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner

On June 22, 2019, Kylie JennerKendall JennerSofia Richie and their friends celebrated at a joint '70s-themed birthday party for the sisters' former tutor Tiffany Sorya and fellow pal Carter Gregory. Here, the sisters pose in their '70s disco-style outfits.

Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner, Tiffany Sorya, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Sofia Richie

Kylie Jenner captured this video of her friend and Scott Disick's girlfriend. Groovy, baby!

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Tiffany Sorya, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner

The sisters pose in the photo booth.

Article continues below

Sofia Richie, Tiffany Sorya, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Tiffany Sorya

The birthday girl!

Kylie Jenner, Tiffany Sorya, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares a selfie video from the party.

Sofia Richie, Tiffany Sorya, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

The model showcases a '70s hairstyle.

Article continues below

Kendall Jenner, Tiffany Sorya, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

The reality star takes a selfie.

Kylie Jenner, Shoes, Tiffany Sorya, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Oh My God, Shoes

Kylie Jenner shows off her shimmering rainbow platform wedges.

Kendall Jenner, Tiffany Sorya, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

The reality star is all smiles.

Article continues below

Other guests included Kylie's good friends Anastasia "Stassie" KaranikolaouVictoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer.

The birthday girl and boy received a silver disco ball-shaped birthday cake.

Sofia has been friends with Kendall, a fellow model, and Kylie for years, even before she started datingScott Disick, her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex, in 2016.

Earlier this month, she joined Kylie and most of the other women at the reality star's Handmaid's Tale-themed viewing party that doubled as a pregame birthday bash for Stassi.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Sofia Richie , Kylie Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Birthdays , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.