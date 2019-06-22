Britney Spears Is All Smiles in Bikini on Tropical Vacation: Inside Her Mother-Daughter Trip

Instagram / Britney Spears
It's Britney beach!
Britney Spears is looking happy and healthy as she enjoys some more R&R after months of personal turmoil.
The 37-year-old pop star and her mom Lynne Spears recently began a mother-daughter trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands in the tropical Atlantic. Britney posted on her Instagram page photos and videos of her wearing bikinis, standing on the beach and taking a dip in the crystal-clear waters.
"I made it to paradise," she said on Saturday.
"Britney was so excited to get there and was giddy when she saw how beautiful the hotel, pool and beach are," an eyewitness told E! News. "She couldn't believe her eyes and was in awe. She said she was in paradise and didn't ever want to leave."
"Britney couldn't wait to get down to the beach on Friday," the eyewitness continued. "They had chairs set up on the top of rocks overlooking the sand. [Britney and her mom] seemed very content and comfortable on their chairs watching the waves crash and the boats sail by. Britney climbed down some rocks and played in the sand."
The singer seemed "totally relaxed and happy," the eyewitness said, adding, "She did some stretches and yoga poses on the sand and chatted with her mom."
Lynne took photos of her daughter, and the two were seen "laughing together and having a great time," the eyewitness said.
On Saturday, Britney and Lynne were seem swimming in the ocean.
"[Britney] was dancing around and singing to herself. She had the best time in the crystal-clear water," the eyewitness said. "After the beach, they went to the pool, where they ordered lunch and relaxed together on a daybed."
Earlier this month, Britney vacationed with her boyfriend Sam Asghari in Miami.
It's been a tough year so far for Britney. The singer, who famously suffered a meltdown in 2007, spent a month at a mental health treatment facility, months after she canceled a Las Vegas residency following a health emergency suffered by her dad and conservator Jamie Spears. Earlier this month, she obtained a permanent restraining order against her former associate Sam Lutfi, who her family alleged had begun harassing her again after she began treatment.
Amid her turmoil, there has been growing concern among fans over Britney's mental health and many have called for the end to her conservatorship. In May, a judge ordered a court investigator's report on it, due in September.
Her longtime manager Larry Rudolph had told TMZ in May he did not want her to work again until she was "ready, physically, mentally and passionately." Britney later assured fans during a polite encounter with paparazzi that "of course" they will see her perform again.