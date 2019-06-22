Cardi B Showcases Even Racier Hustlers Look After Strip Club Fight Case Indictment

While Cardi B has yet to comment on a legal case involving an incident at a strip club, the rapper is continuing to serve up some very racy stripper looks to tease her big screen debut.

The rapper posted on her Instagram on Friday night a mirror selfie showing her modeling one of her outfits from the upcoming stripper film Hustlers. Cardi is wearing a dark purple laced satin cupless corset and marching underwear from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty brand, paired with silver nipple covers, black fishnet stockings and silver lace-up calf-high boots.

"Diamond likes to wear @fenty lingerie #HUSTLERS," Cardi wrote, referencing her character's stripper name in the film, which also stars Jennifer Lopez.