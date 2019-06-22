Cardi B Showcases Even Racier Hustlers Look After Strip Club Fight Case Indictment

While Cardi B has yet to comment on a legal case involving an incident at a strip club, the rapper is continuing to serve up some very racy stripper looks to tease her big screen debut.

The rapper posted on her Instagram on Friday night a mirror selfie showing her modeling one of her outfits from the upcoming stripper film Hustlers. Cardi is wearing a dark purple laced satin cupless corset and marching underwear from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty brand, paired with silver nipple covers, black fishnet stockings and silver lace-up calf-high boots.

"Diamond likes to wear @fenty lingerie #HUSTLERS," Cardi wrote, referencing her character's stripper name in the film, which also stars Jennifer Lopez.

Cardi had posted the first photo of herself in character earlier this month.

Hours before she posted her latest photo, E! News confirmed on Friday that she was indicted by a grand jury for her alleged involvement in a fight at a New York strip club Angels last summer. The charges will remain under seal until her arraignment, which is set to take place on Tuesday.

In October, Cardi was arrested for her alleged involvement in an attack against two bartending sisters, including one who she reportedly believed had had an affair with her husband Offset. Weeks earlier, the rapper denied involvement in the incident.

