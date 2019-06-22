This Weekend's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Gap & More

Stocksy
by Katherine Riley | Sat., Jun. 22, 2019 3:30 AM
Stocksy
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who doesn't love a good sale? We've rounded up this weekend's best deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!
Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Save up to 70% over 1,500 items at Anthro's Summer Tag Sale.
Banana Republic
SHOP NOW: Score an extra 50% sale styles.
Gap
SHOP NOW: All T-shirts and dresses are 50% off, plus save up to 75% off sale items
H&M
SHOP NOW: Save up to 60% off at their Summer Sale.
Joss & Main
SHOP NOW: Score up to 70% off outdoor tableware, lighting, area rugs, pillows, lounge seating, décor and more at their Mid-Summer Outdoor Sale.
Milani Cosmetics
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off all bronzers and highlighters with code SUMMER. Plus, free shipping on orders over $30. Valid June 21–June 23.
Topshop
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off select items.
Torrid
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off everything—including their new Lion King collection.
Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: Take up to 40% off bras, undies, lounge and swim!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?