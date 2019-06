Class of 2019! See Gia Giudice, Lola Consuelos and More Celeb Kids at Graduation

Congratulations to the class of 2019!

Today officially marks the first day of summer, which means it's the end of the school year for many students. This year, many celebs marked the end of the school year by attending graduation with their kids. On Thursday, Teresa Giudice attended daughter Gia Giudice's high school graduation, celebrating with multiple posts on her Instagram Story.

In the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's social media posts, Gia could be seen showing off her graduation cap, which read, "RU READY." Gia previously confirmed that she'll be attending Rutgers University in the fall.

Another celeb kid who recently graduated high school is Lola Consuelos.