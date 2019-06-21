Watch Tom Hanks Put Tom Holland's Acting Skills to the Test

Tom Hanks just gave a masterclass in acting.

While appearing on the Graham Norton Show this week, the Oscar winner explained to host Graham Norton, as well as fellow guests Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Gwyneth Paltrow, what it's like to voice the role of Woody in Toy Story.

"I have never begun a recording session without wishing it was already over, because understand, Woody is clenched all the time, he's clenched," Hanks said as he launched into the character. "There's something he's gotta explain. Or, 'Come on guys!' Or, 'No, no, no, no, look out! Look out! Look out! This way!'"