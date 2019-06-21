Behati Prinsloo Candidly Reflects on Postpartum Depression and the Struggles of Motherhood

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jun. 21, 2019 6:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Dusty Rose

REX/Shutterstock

Behati Prinsloo has a message for fellow moms. 

After welcoming two daughters with husband Adam Levinein recent years, the Victoria's Secret model has gotten candid about the struggles she faced as a first-time mom with help from her famous partner. 

"I had moments of postpartum [depression] that I felt like it was coming through, but my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it," she told Today. "I think it's very normal, though, as a young mom and a new mom to feel helpless and to feel over emotional, you know."

Prinsloo gave birth to the couple's first child Dusty Rose in 2016, followed by Gio Grace two years later. "I think I got lucky not to have it to an extreme case, but you can see yourself spiraling," she continued.

Watch

Behati Prinsloo Tells Best Part of Returning to VS Fashion Show

As a result of her experience, the star has advice for fellow women with similar struggles. "I think that the message is just that it's never too little to get help or to ask for help. So, no matter how small your feelings and stress—or whatever it is about being a new mom—there's always help out there and support from family and friends and I think nobody judges anyone."

For Prinsloo, things eventually got less difficult. As she previously told PorterEdit, "After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life, but after the second one everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to workout, breastfeeding was easier."

Through it all, the star considers motherhood her greatest achievement. "My biggest accomplishment is becoming a mom to my two beautiful girls who chose me," she penned on social media in honor of Mother's Day. "I LOVE YOU."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Behati Prinsloo , Babies , Pregnancies , Adam Levine , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.