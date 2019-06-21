Rihanna Went Day Drinking With Seth Meyers And Things Turned Sloppy Quickly

Rihanna and Seth Meyers may have found love at the bottom of a tequila bottle.

During an appearance the Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Grammy winner joined the host for an epic afternoon of day drinking. And, needless to say, things got messy real quickly.

The menu was comprised solely of drinks inspired by her songs. There was Under My Rum-brella (rum, chocolate rum balls, rum raisin ice cream and umbrellas); Diamonds in the Rya (rye whiskey and blue diamond milk); We Found Veuve in a Hostess Place (champagne and Twinkies); and Bitch Better Have my Bunny (chocolate bunny and tequila).

And that was just the start.

"Now it's time for a drinking game," Seth explained to an understandably confused RiRi. "I feel like we've just been drinking. This is a game. There are right or wrong answers."

Pulling up pictures of Rihanna's most iconic outfits, he quizzed her on where she wore each specific look. If she got it right, he drank. If she was wrong, she drank.(Remember when she basically dressed as the Pope to the 2018 Met Gala? Yep, so does she.) As Seth downed two shots, Rihanna proclaimed, "We're in for a wild day."