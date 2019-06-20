The Sweet Meaning Behind Matty J and Laura Byrne’s Baby Name

Other Bachelor Australia alums quickly chimed in with their congratulations for the couple, who met on season 5 of the reality series in 2017.

"She is so perfect and I'm feeling all the feels and I'm so happy for you and so proud!!!" Florence Moerenhout commented.

Alex Nation wrote, "Omg! Congrats you two. Marlie-Mae is perfect," while Jarrod Woodgate added, "She is absolutely beautiful! My heart is melting! Congratulations to the three of you."

Byrne, who has kept fans updated during her pregnancy journey, recently shared what it was like waiting to give birth two weeks after the due date.

"I have sincerely really loved being pregnant. Except for this last week, it's been farrrked. Pretty sure I'm giving birth to a toddler - 41+3," she joked on Instagram on Tuesday.