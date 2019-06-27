Revisit Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Fairytale-Like Romance Ahead of Their Second Wedding

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
After getting hitched in Sin City last month, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are ready to say "I do"... again!
Despite already being married, a source told E! News back in May that the couple's "real wedding will be held in France this summer." And it seems the time has come for the pair to tie the knot in front of their loved ones. The Game of Thrones actress and her 29-year-old boo were recently spotted in Paris ahead of their second wedding.
So it appears they are getting closer and closer to walking down the aisle.
While not many details have been revealed about the Hollywood couple's upcoming ceremony, the Jonas Brothers member shared the fun activities he and his fiancé will have. "We're going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game," he said on The Late Late Show. "So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I'll be very proud."
Regardless of how their second wedding turns out, one thing is clear: they are "just so excited to be together," the same source shared.
If you can't get enough of these cuties, revisit their fairytale-like romance in our gallery below. From their spontaneous Vegas ceremony to attending the Met Gala together to vacationing with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, they prove time and time again that they're relationship goals.
Neil Warner/MEGA
Instagram Husband
The two get playful at Jardin De Tuileries in Paris days before their second wedding.
KCS Presse / MEGA
L'Amour
The two are spotted in France days before their second wedding.
Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Chasing Happiness
The couple brings the glitz and the glam to the Jonas Brothers' Chasing Happiness documentary premiere.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Power Couple
After tying the knot in Sin City, the newlyweds lit up the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with their eye-catching designs and demure poses. This marked their first official event as a married couple.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Strike a Pose
The two lovebirds attend the Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles and the "Sucker" singer couldn't be more in awe of his leading lady. "I am so proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this film," he shares on Instagram. "You did the research, you did the work, and you delivered. I loved this movie!!"
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Fashion Statements
The pair served lewks at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York City.
INSTARimages.com
Welcome to Miami
The duo held hands in Miami back in December 2016.
Gotham/GC Images
Dog Days
The newlyweds go for an afternoon stroll with their dogs, Porky and Waldo.
Courtesy of Anne Charlotte
Look of Love
The first time the pair were spotted together was here—in November 2016.
AKM-GSI
Catch Up
The lovebirds were spotted arriving to CAA's Golden Globes party at Catch LA in December 2016.
J. Webber / Splash News
Work It Out
Wearing workout clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic stroll in the East Village neighborhood of NYC.
AKM-GSI
Choice Couple
In January 2017, the hot couple left a People Choice Awards after party hosted by DNCE. The pair left hand-in-hand and then got into a car together.
BKNY / AKM-GSI
Arm-in-Arm
The duo locked arms after a dinner date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.
Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
New Kids on the Block
The singer was seen taking a romantic stroll with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, through the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was spotted writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of which read "Joe gives me da good good."
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
March On
The pair were spotted at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.
Instagram
I Heart NY
The pair were photographed while out on the town in NYC in May.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Jean Genies
Rocking denim-on-denim looks, Joe and Sophie walked it out in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on May 3, 2017.
Malibu Joe/ / BACKGRID
Weekend Warriors
The duo walked arm in arm as they took a stroll through Venice, CA. Joe looked like quite the tourist, carrying a small camera and taking photos around town. Joe and Sophie picked a local restaurant to have lunch on the patio to bring their weekend to a end.
James Devaney/GC Images
Puppy Love
The twosome walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.
@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID
Double Date
At London's 34 Restaurant, the loved-up pair joined Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help ring in the Bollywood star's 36th birthday in July 2018.
Gotham/GC Images
PDA Alert!
The two made out at the 2018 U.S. Open.
Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID
Halloween is Here
For the October 2018 holiday, he cheekily dressed as her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She went as an adorable elephant.
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Lavish Looks
The pair celebrated his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India on December 4, 2018.
JD Images/Shutterstock
Melts the Heart
She warmed him up with a kiss on the cheek at a March 2019 Rangers vs. Red Wings hockey game in NYC.
Instagram / Priyanka Chopra
Sucker For You
The actress—along with Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas—supported her beau and his brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert in Champs Downtown, a Penn State college bar.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Rulers of Winterfell
The Game of Thrones fan was happy to be her plus-one to the HBO hit's season eight premiere in NYC on April 3, 2019.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
They Do!
After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the duo shocked fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. As the couple exchanged ring pops—an Elvis impersonator officiated—pal Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live.
We can't wait to see the pair's photos, glam get-ups and candid moments from their upcoming wedding.