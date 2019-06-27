Revisit Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Fairytale-Like Romance Ahead of Their Second Wedding

After getting hitched in Sin City last month, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are ready to say "I do"... again!

Despite already being married, a source told E! News back in May that the couple's "real wedding will be held in France this summer." And it seems the time has come for the pair to tie the knot in front of their loved ones. The Game of Thrones actress and her 29-year-old boo were recently spotted in Paris ahead of their second wedding.

So it appears they are getting closer and closer to walking down the aisle.

While not many details have been revealed about the Hollywood couple's upcoming ceremony, the Jonas Brothers member shared the fun activities he and his fiancé will have. "We're going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game," he said on The Late Late Show. "So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I'll be very proud."

Regardless of how their second wedding turns out, one thing is clear: they are "just so excited to be together," the same source shared.

If you can't get enough of these cuties, revisit their fairytale-like romance in our gallery below. From their spontaneous Vegas ceremony to attending the Met Gala together to vacationing with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, they prove time and time again that they're relationship goals.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Neil Warner/MEGA

Instagram Husband

The two get playful at Jardin De Tuileries in Paris days before their second wedding.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

KCS Presse / MEGA

L'Amour

The two are spotted in France days before their second wedding.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 'Chasing Happiness' film premiere

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Chasing Happiness

The couple brings the glitz and the glam to the Jonas BrothersChasing Happiness documentary premiere.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Power Couple

After tying the knot in Sin City, the newlyweds lit up the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with their eye-catching designs and demure poses. This marked their first official event as a married couple.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Strike a Pose

The two lovebirds attend the Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles and the "Sucker" singer couldn't be more in awe of his leading lady. "I am so proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this film," he shares on Instagram. "You did the research, you did the work, and you delivered. I loved this movie!!"

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Fashion Statements

The pair served lewks at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York City.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

INSTARimages.com

Welcome to Miami

The duo held hands in Miami back in December 2016.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Gotham/GC Images

Dog Days

The newlyweds go for an afternoon stroll with their dogs, Porky and Waldo.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Tumblr

Courtesy of Anne Charlotte

Look of Love

The first time the pair were spotted together was here—in November 2016.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

AKM-GSI

Catch Up

The lovebirds were spotted arriving to CAA's Golden Globes party at Catch LA in December 2016.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

J. Webber / Splash News

Work It Out

Wearing workout clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic stroll in the East Village neighborhood of NYC.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

AKM-GSI

Choice Couple

In January 2017, the hot couple left a People Choice Awards after party hosted by DNCE. The pair left hand-in-hand and then got into a car together.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

BKNY / AKM-GSI

Arm-in-Arm

The duo locked arms after a dinner date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

New Kids on the Block

The singer was seen taking a romantic stroll with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, through the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was spotted writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of which read "Joe gives me da good good."

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

March On

The pair were spotted at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Instagram

I Heart NY

The pair were photographed while out on the town in NYC in May.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jean Genies

Rocking denim-on-denim looks, Joe and Sophie walked it out in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on May 3, 2017.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Malibu Joe/ / BACKGRID

Weekend Warriors

The duo walked arm in arm as they took a stroll through Venice, CA. Joe looked like quite the tourist, carrying a small camera and taking photos around town. Joe and Sophie picked a local restaurant to have lunch on the patio to bring their weekend to a end.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

James Devaney/GC Images

Puppy Love

The twosome walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID

Double Date

At London's 34 Restaurant, the loved-up pair joined Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help ring in the Bollywood star's 36th birthday in July 2018.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, US Open, PDA

Gotham/GC Images

PDA Alert!

The two made out at the 2018 U.S. Open.

Joe Jonas, Halloween, Sophie Turner

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID

Halloween is Here

For the October 2018 holiday, he cheekily dressed as her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She went as an adorable elephant.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, marriage ceremony

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Lavish Looks

The pair celebrated his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India on December 4, 2018.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Hockey Game

JD Images/Shutterstock

Melts the Heart

She warmed him up with a kiss on the cheek at a March 2019 Rangers vs. Red Wings hockey game in NYC.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Jonas Brothers

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra

Sucker For You

The actress—along with Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas—supported her beau and his brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert in Champs Downtown, a Penn State college bar.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Rulers of Winterfell

The Game of Thrones fan was happy to be her plus-one to the HBO hit's season eight premiere in NYC on April 3, 2019.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

They Do!

After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the duo shocked fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. As the couple exchanged ring pops—an Elvis impersonator officiated—pal Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live. 

We can't wait to see the pair's photos, glam get-ups and candid moments from their upcoming wedding.

