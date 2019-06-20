Hollywood Walk of Fame's 2020 Class Revealed: Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth and More

The Hollywood Walk of Fame will be shining even brighter in 2020.

On Thursday afternoon, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced the full list of celebrities receiving a star in the next year.

Just like in years' past, a wide variety of professionals from TV, movies, music, radio and more have been selected.

In the category of motion pictures, Hollywood veterans like Julia Roberts, Octavia Spencer, Chris Hemsworth and Mahershala Ali were named.

As for television, daytime TV stars including Dr. Phil McGraw, Wendy Williams and Kathie Lee Gifford will be recognized.