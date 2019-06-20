Inside Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Tropical Family Vacation

Soaking up the sun!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick enjoyed a family vacation with their kids this week. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars took a break from Los Angeles and flew to a tropical location, where they were spotted spending time in the water.

"Scott came along on the trip with Kourtney and is very hands on and helpful with all of the kids," an eyewitness tells E! News. "He's always playing with them in the sand and having fun. Scott and Kourtney seem to be on great terms and are friendly to one another."

According to the insider, North West, 6, and Penelope Disick, 6, brought along some friends for the vacation. It was just days ago that North celebrated her birthday, while Penelope's birthday is coming up in July.