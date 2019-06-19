The Real Reason Love Island Australia’s Tayla Damir and Dom Thomas Split

YouTube
by Winsome Walker | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 7:07 PM
YouTube
Tayla Damir and Dom Thomas have called it quits.
The Love Island Australia couple announced their breakup in a joint YouTube video on Jun. 19, explaining their different life paths contributed to their split.
"We pretty much just needed a bit of time to sort it all out for ourselves, and obviously we were getting asked a lot of questions, but we didn't really know in our heads where we were at ourselves," Thomas, 27, said in the video. "So obviously now we just thought it's time just to let you guys know that me and Tayla are no longer together."
According to Damir, there was "no drama" behind their separation.
"We're just in different parts and directions in our life and that's just how it is," the 22-year-old said. "So we just hope everyone can respect our privacy and just respect that we're still fine and we're still mates."
Sydney-based Thomas added: "It's just been a difficult time at the moment, so we will continue to support each other and we do hope that you guys can understand where we're coming from."
The pair met while filming Love Island Australia, but were initially coupled up with other contestants.
Damir was crowned the winner of the reality series in July 2018 with her on-screen partner Grant Crapp, but the pair split shortly after reports Crapp had a "secret girlfriend" prior to joining the series.
Meanwhile, Thomas' relationship with contestant Shelby Mills came to an end in August.
In October, Damir took to Instagram to announce the "cat's out of the bag" and that she was officially dating Thomas.
The pair are not the only Love Island alum to share a recent update about their dating lives.
Runner-up Eden Dally is now coupled up with Married at First Sight Australia participant Cyrell Paule, while Erin Barnett has defended her relationship with 43-year-old Mick Russell after being trolled online for dating a "much older" man.
Love Island Australia’s Erin Barnett Hints Why She and Eden Dally Split: “A Leopard Never Changes Its Spots"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?