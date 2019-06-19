The Real Reason Love Island Australia’s Tayla Damir and Dom Thomas Split

Tayla Damir and Dom Thomas have called it quits.

The Love Island Australia couple announced their breakup in a joint YouTube video on Jun. 19, explaining their different life paths contributed to their split.

"We pretty much just needed a bit of time to sort it all out for ourselves, and obviously we were getting asked a lot of questions, but we didn't really know in our heads where we were at ourselves," Thomas, 27, said in the video. "So obviously now we just thought it's time just to let you guys know that me and Tayla are no longer together."

According to Damir, there was "no drama" behind their separation.

"We're just in different parts and directions in our life and that's just how it is," the 22-year-old said. "So we just hope everyone can respect our privacy and just respect that we're still fine and we're still mates."