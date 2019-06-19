Rihanna Reveals How "Body Fluctuations" Influenced Her New Fenty Collection

The 31-year-old star, who has been very open about "body fluctuations" over the years, shared with E! News that she was "absolutely" aware of the importance of inclusivity when making the collection.

"We have our fit models, which is the standard size from factories, you just get your samples made in one size. But then, I want to see it on my body, I want to see it on a curvy girl with thighs and a little bit of booty and hips," Rihanna told E! News. "And now I have boobs that I never had before...you know, I don't even know how to sleep sometimes, it's challenging, so imagine getting dressed."

She went on to share, "It's all of these things I take into consideration because I want women to feel confident in my stuff."

