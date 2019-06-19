Meghan McCain Explains Why She Called Joy Behar a "Bitch" on The View

Bitch, please.
When it comes to "Hot Topics" on The View, not every co-host is going to agree on every topic. It certainly was the case Wednesday when the ladies were discussing Decision 2020.
During the show's first segment, Joy Behar and Meghan McCain found themselves debating when the B word was introduced into the conversation.
"I'm the sacrificial Republican every day," Meghan shared before Joy let out an audible grown. "I'm just trying to—don't feel bad for me bitch. I'm paid to do this. Don't feel bad for me."
"Let's not start calling each other bitches," Sunny Hostin replied as it was time for a commercial break. And just before it was time to cut to ads, Meghan informed viewers that "Joy and I call each other bitches all the time."
Ultimately, moderator Whoopi Goldberg returned from break where she had to address the heated conversation earlier in the show.
"So you know sometimes we get spirited on this show. We used to say bitch all the time but one of the people that was here used to get upset and then we stopped saying it and now bitch creeped in, and they're good with bitch," she shared in reference to Joy and Meghan.
And to further clarify her word choice, Meghan explained that she loves the B word and doesn't necessarily view it as a negative term.
"I wrote a book called America, You Sexy Bitch. I love the word bitch. Joy and I call each other a bitch all the time and text each other bitch," she shared. "I know you're comfortable with it and she knows I'm comfortable with it. I also enjoy fighting with you and she enjoys fighting with me so I just want everyone to stop being so precious about our relationship because it's almost 2020 and women can debate on TV in a spirited way without it being personal and I know this is a big shock. We get along backstage. I was just texting you."
Joy agreed before adding, "Even if it gets vicious. I'm very straight in what I believe, and so is she. So we're going to fight."
And as they like to say in showbiz, the show must go on. And before you knew it, it was time for another "Hot Topic" to discuss.
The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/ 10 a.m. CT/PT only on ABC.