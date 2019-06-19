Taylor Swift Recalls How Her and Katy Perry's Feud Ended and Says "We've Grown Up"

Taylor Swift says she and Katy Perry are officially friends again and have "grown up" following years of bad blood.

In recent years, the pop singers had feuded, reportedly over backup dancers. Swift's 2015 song "Bad Blood" was rumored to be about Perry, while the latter star's 2017 "Swish Swish" track was believed to be her response. Last year, they buried the hatchet, and they recently made their reconciliation public; Perry, 34, makes a cameo and shares a hug with Swift, 29, in her new star-studded new music video, "You Need to Calm Down."

"The ending of the video is actually pretty emotional," Swift said on the U.K. radio show Heart Breakfast With Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Wednesday. "Katy Perry is in the video and she and I definitely like have been on very good terms lately, but I don't think anybody knew it, 'cause we just kind of reconnecting privately and just wanted to make sure that everything was really good with us and that it was like a very real before we let anyone know, like, we're not only good but we're friends again. So it was really wonderful to get to sort of unveil it to the world in like a cheeky sort of fun way. But it ends up being sort of emotional."

Perry made the first move in the pair's reconciliation; she sent Swift an actual olive branch on the first night of her Reputation stadium tour last year.