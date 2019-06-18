Matt Agnew in The Bachelor Australia Trailer Will Make You Wish You Applied for the Show

Australia's next Bachelor is completely out of this world.

A trailer for the seventh season of The Bachelor Australia dropped on Tuesday and gifted us a first look at new suitor Matt Agnew.

In the clip, the astrophysicist is shown soaring towards earth like a superhero in a puff of red smoke and rose petals (we're assuming he doesn't actually have those powers).

When he lands on earth, the Clark Kent lookalike greets a bunch of women in red ball gowns as well as The Bachelor Australia host Osher Gunsberg.

Gunsberg quips, "You're going to need these," while handing the 31-year-old a bunch of red roses as he jumps in a limousine.

Bring it on!